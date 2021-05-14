After a feast, infected returnees flee quarantine centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three migrants who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were isolated at a school at Ghodansh panchayat of Naugaon block, escaped in an inebriated condition on Thursday. Apparently before fleeing, they went to the local market, purchased chicken along with liquor and conducted a feast at the quarantine centre.

Later in the evening, the three were nabbed by police hiding in a paddy field. They were lodged at the Mugei Kalidas ME School. Two of them - from Jamudanda - and another from Mugei village under Naugaon police limits had returned from Bengaluru on May 6 and were isolated at the quarantine centre set up on the school premises. They subsequently tested positive and were being provided treatment at the centre.

In absence of any security at the quarantine centre, sources said that the three on Thursday morning went to Naugaon Bazaar and bought chicken and liquor. They then returned to cook a feast. After eating their meals and consuming liquor, the returnees in an inebriated condition fled the quarantine centre in a motorcycle.

Receiving information, Naugaon BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick rushed to the centre and informed police. A team of police personnel led by IIC of Naugaon police station Bharat Behera later traced the three who were hiding in a paddy field, a few km away from the Mugei Kalidas ME School. They have been kept in another quarantine centre in a nearby panchayat, the BDO informed. The State government has mandated 14-day institutional quarantine of returnees from other states at temporary medical camps.