Guns seized by foresters during raids in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four country-made guns were seized during a raid at houses of four villagers of Champagard in Mayurbhanj district by forest officials of Baripada range on Thursday. DFO Santosh Joshi said on a tip off, forest sleuths raided the houses of four persons at Champagard village around 6 am and seized one country-made gun from each of the houses.

However, before the police could reach, the owners of the houses fled the spot. Apart from the guns, bows and arrows, nets were seized from the houses. The DFO informed that cases have been filed against the four persons.

A day before, 13 country-made guns were seized by Vana Surakhya Samiti members from some villagers who had entered the Similipal National Park for hunting. The Forest department handed over the guns to the District Police.