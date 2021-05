By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A four-year-old male elephant calf died at Kapilash Rescue Centre on Thursday. The calf had been rescued from Khariar in Nuapada and brought to Kapilash three years back.

Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said postmortem revealed signs of infection in the calf’s brain, heart and liver. Samples have been sent to OUAT in Bhubaneswar to find out the exact cause of death, he said.