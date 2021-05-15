STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines for private labs engaged in Covid-19 testing  

The State government has issued a set of guidelines for private laboratories engaged in Covid-19 testing and warned penal action if found violating the norms.

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government has issued a set of guidelines for private laboratories engaged in Covid-19 testing and warned penal action if found violating the norms. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has asked the collectors, municipal commissioners, CDMOs to ensure that private laboratories follow the stipulations fixed by the government without fail.

“If any lab is found deviating from the guidelines will be seriously viewed and action will be taken under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act,” he said. The direction came after the Health department was flooded with complaints against some private labs, which were collecting swabs from residences of the suspected Covid patients to conduct RT-PCR tests and charging high prices.

There were also reports about non-submission of reports in time. As per the guideline, one lab technician of the laboratories accredited by ICMR and permitted by the government can collect swabs from the residence abiding by all guidelines. “The labs can charge as per the rate fixed by the government and can not demand extra for PPE kits, gloves and masks.

They will have to display the rate chart prominently. The labs will have to upload test results in the ICMR portal and share them with the State cell and local authorities before informing the results to the persons found to be Covid positive,” the guidelines stated. 

