ILPF launches tele-consultation for patients under home isolation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF), a healthcare charitable organisation in association with CRAPTS, has launched an initiative to offer tele-consultation service to Covid patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

As many as 80 doctors from different states as well as abroad have joined the initiative for tele-consultation in the fields of medicine like allopathy, naturopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, yoga, psychology, physiotherapy and mindfulness. Dedicated phone numbers (9348864327, 8018240966, 9777707668 and 7873207695) have been activated from 6 am to 10 pm.

The phone numbers connect asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients to doctors and healthcare professionals for free tele-consultation on issues related to post-Covid recovery and also tips for self care during isolation.

Apart from helping Covid patients, ILPF officials said they are extending expert advice for diseases other than Covid due to closure of hospitals, lockdown restrictions and unavailability of doctors. Till date, over 300 people from across the nation have benefited from the service, they said, and added the activity will continue during the entire Covid period.

Umakant Pani and Sangram Dash from ILPF are constantly coordinating the initiative and can be reached on 9078700111/9937396796/7042155540 at any time for queries and support.