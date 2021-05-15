STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ILPF launches tele-consultation for patients under home isolation

Dedicated phone numbers (9348864327, 8018240966, 9777707668 and 7873207695) have been activated from 6 am to 10 pm. 

Published: 15th May 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF), a healthcare charitable organisation in association with CRAPTS, has launched an initiative to offer tele-consultation service to Covid patients undergoing treatment in home isolation. 

As many as 80 doctors from different states as well as abroad have joined the initiative for tele-consultation in the fields of medicine like allopathy, naturopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, yoga,  psychology, physiotherapy and mindfulness. Dedicated phone numbers (9348864327, 8018240966, 9777707668 and 7873207695) have been activated from 6 am to 10 pm. 

The phone numbers connect asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients to doctors and healthcare professionals for free tele-consultation on issues related to post-Covid recovery and also tips for self care during isolation.

Apart from helping Covid patients, ILPF officials said they are extending expert advice for diseases other than Covid due to closure of hospitals, lockdown restrictions and unavailability of doctors.  Till date, over 300 people from across the nation have benefited from the service, they said, and added the activity will continue during the entire Covid period. 

Umakant Pani and Sangram Dash from ILPF are constantly coordinating the initiative and can be reached on 9078700111/9937396796/7042155540 at any time for queries and support.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ILPF Indian Liver Patient Foundation CRAPTS
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp