STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to prioritise 1st dose for 45+ age group

Health department sources said since the gap between the doses was enhanced, the number of beneficiaries waiting for a second dose in the next few days will be minimal.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government has decided to prioritise the first dose of Covishield vaccination for left out frontline workers and people above 45 years after the Centre extended the interval between the two doses from 42 to 84 days.

Health department sources said since the gap between the doses was enhanced, the number of beneficiaries waiting for a second dose in the next few days will be minimal. However, those who have already scheduled for second dose will be administered the vaccine and the online appointments will not be cancelled in the CoWIN portal.

The districts and all civic bodies have been directed to make beneficiaries aware about the change in schedule of the second dose. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made changes in the CoWIN system to increase the minimum period between first and second dose for Covishield from six to 12 weeks from Friday midnight. 

ACS, Health PK Mohapatra said district officials have been directed to advise the beneficiaries in their respective areas to reschedule their appointments. If a pre-booked beneficiary chooses to take the second dose of vaccine even if the period for him/her is less than 84 days, the CoWIN portal will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield vaccination CoWIN portal
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp