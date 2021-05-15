Odisha to prioritise 1st dose for 45+ age group

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government has decided to prioritise the first dose of Covishield vaccination for left out frontline workers and people above 45 years after the Centre extended the interval between the two doses from 42 to 84 days.

Health department sources said since the gap between the doses was enhanced, the number of beneficiaries waiting for a second dose in the next few days will be minimal. However, those who have already scheduled for second dose will be administered the vaccine and the online appointments will not be cancelled in the CoWIN portal.

The districts and all civic bodies have been directed to make beneficiaries aware about the change in schedule of the second dose. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made changes in the CoWIN system to increase the minimum period between first and second dose for Covishield from six to 12 weeks from Friday midnight.

ACS, Health PK Mohapatra said district officials have been directed to advise the beneficiaries in their respective areas to reschedule their appointments. If a pre-booked beneficiary chooses to take the second dose of vaccine even if the period for him/her is less than 84 days, the CoWIN portal will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries, he said.