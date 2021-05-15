Poachers on a roll as enforcement slackens in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Forests across Cuttack district are witnessing a spike in poaching activities owing to the lockdown and slack enforcement by personnel of the Forest department. The poachers are more active in Athagarh forest division in the district. On May 10, acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials led by Narasinghpur ranger Ashok Kumar Behera conducted a raid in Balikiari reserve forest and arrested a forest guard, Satyabadi Dehuri for poaching a barking deer.

The officials seized 10 kg venison, the head and skin of the poached animal along with a country made weapon and some live ammunition from Dehuri. The others involved in poaching the animal managed to flee the spot. On May 7, during a raid in Pahilibari forest within Khuntuni range, four persons were arrested for poaching a spotted deer. The meat, head and skin of the deer along with the weapon used to kill it were seized from the accused. Two others involved in the incident fled the spot.

Sources said after the death of a forester of Khuntuni range due to Covid-19, patrolling and enforcement activities in Athagarh forest division have taken a hit. Taking advantage of the situation, poachers mostly belonging to tribal communities, affected due to the lockdown, are having a free run in the forests.

Poachers have also become active in Dalijoda range under Cuttack forest division. However, a senior forest official said mobility of forest staff has not been affected and patrolling will be intensified to curb instances of poaching in the forests across the district.