Business as usual at Talcher Coalfields

TALCHER: Despite the pandemic hitting every place, Talcher Coalfields, which supplies coal to power plants in eight states, is functioning as usual. Over 2 lakh tonne coal is produced daily from the eight coal mines of Talcher Coalfields and dispatched to power plants across the country.

General manager of Jaganath Area, AK Swarnakar said, around 45 to 50 railway rakes are being loaded at various points at Jagannath, Lingaraj, Ananta, Kaniha, Balaram, Nandira, Hingula and Bhubaneswari mines.

Supply of coal by road is also being done but it has been affected to some extent due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic. Swarnakar said Covid guidelines are being followed and attendance at the mines has also been restricted as per guidelines.

