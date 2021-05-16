Infected by Covid, HIV+ve woman delivers healthy baby girl in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old HIV positive woman, who was infected with Covid-19, delivered a baby girl at City Hospital in Berhampur on Saturday. The newborn is Covid negative and condition of both the mother and child is stable, said hospital authorities.

The woman, a resident of Pattapur village in Ganjam district and mother of one, complained of labour pain a week back. She was brought to City Hospital by her family members and admitted to the gynaecology ward where her Covid test was conducted and she was found positive.

"After being found Covid positive, she became extremely anxious. We kept her in isolation and staff nurses were constantly monitoring her vital parameters besides, counselling her to reduce her anxiety", said a doctor of the City Hospital.

She delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.6 kg through C-section on Saturday. Hospital authorities said Covid test on the newborn was conducted and she was found negative. An HIV test of the baby girl will be conducted after six weeks. While the baby is now under isolation, her mother was shifted to Covid ward of the City Hospital. She has been under treatment for HIV since 2014.

Hospital authorities celebrated the safe delivery of the baby girl by cutting a cake.