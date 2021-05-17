Get Covid test done before wedding: Ganjam Collector

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the wedding season approaching, the Ganjam administration has urged upon families to undergo Covid-19 tests prior to the ceremonies. And if anyone is found positive, the administration’s permission for the wedding shall stand cancelled, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Urging all families that would host the ceremonies during the wedding season that begins this month to undergo rapid antigen tests, the Collector said that the move is aimed at checking the spread of Covid-19 infection amid a surge in cases in the district.

As per the Covid-19 guidelines, 50 persons can participate in a wedding ceremony and details of all the guests should be placed before the authorities concerned along with the permission letter. In the first week of April, the Ganjam administration had passed an order that only packaged foods will be provided to the guests during weddings.

Ahead of the wedding season, people had booked kalyan mandaps in Berhampur for hosting the ceremonies. Although the bookings were cancelled in wake of the Covid surge, money has not been refunded by many mandap owners, locals alleged.