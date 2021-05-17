Odisha: Shortage of doctors hits healthcare in Rairangpur

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With Covid cases surging in the rural areas of Mayurbhanj and hitting the tribal communities as well, shortage of doctors in the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Primary Health Centre (PHC) and other government-run hospitals is adversely affecting the healthcare scenario in Rairangpur.

A major chunk of tribal population belonging to the rural areas and bordering villages of the district face issues as healthcare infrastructure is not as robust as compared to other parts of the district. Rairangpur faces added problems due to its distance from Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

As per 2011 census, around 3.5 lakh people inhabit the municipal and rural areas under the sub-division and are dependent on the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur which also caters to patients from bordering villages of Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal as they find it convenient in terms of accessibility. Around six government-run Community Health Centres (CHCs) and one PHC in the sub-division are operational but face shortage of doctors.

As many as 12 out of 24 sanctioned doctor posts are lying vacant in the Sub-Divisional Hospital. Three out of five posts in Gorumahisani and Jamda CHC, five out of eight in Bahalda CHC, all five posts in Manda CHC, three out of six in Bijatala and Badampahar CHC and one out of three in a PHC in Bisoi have been lying vacant. The government seems to be paying no heed to public demands to fill the positions, drawing their resentment.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr Sagar Nayak said due to shortage of doctors, medical services are managed by alternating the duties of doctors between the centres, resulting in poor health services. “After receiving numerous complaints from people, we have written letters to the Collector, CDMO, Director of Health and Minister of Health along with local leaders regarding posting of doctors,” added Nayak.