716 Bonda tribals of Odisha take Covid shots

The population of Bonda Hill stands at 12,231 as per 2011 census in which females outnumber males.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:08 AM

A Bonda woman being administered Covid vaccine in Andrahal panchayat office

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Expanding the vaccination drive in the district, 716 people of the Bonda community, one of the 13 Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of the State residing on the hill top villages in Bonda Hill under Khairput block have been administered the jabs on Monday.

While 710 people in the age group of 45-60 years in Andrahal and Mudulipada panchayats received the first dose, only six people have been administered the second dose, revealed official data.

CHC Ayush Doctor Debabrata Barik said there is no shortage of vaccine but the Bonda people are not turning up to get vaccinated despite all efforts by the administration. 

“Health teams, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been campaigning door-to-door trying to raise awareness among the community to get vaccinated but to little effect as we expected better numbers,” said Barik, adding that a lot of festivals in Bonda Hill since February this year has also negatively impacted the turnout at the vaccination drive. 

