COVID impact: Video classes for Plus II students of Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the second wave of Covid-19 has disrupted classroom teaching in Odisha for the second year in row, the State government has decided to focus on digital learning by conducting video classes for students. The video classes will be conducted for Plus II first-year students initially.

Additional Director of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Bijay Kumar Patra has written to the principals of all higher secondary schools in the State asking them to submit a list of interested teachers having experience in digital and online mode with their details in different streams and subjects by May 21.

The shortlisted teachers will be asked to make short video clips of chapters in different subjects of various streams which will then be shared among students on online platforms. “While digital classes are being conducted in online mode and telecast mode for Plus II final year students, shooting of educational videos in different subjects for Plus II first year students will commence soon,” Patra stated. He stated that Covid-19 has disrupted conduct of regular classes in offline mode. However, regular studies through online teaching continues to remain a wise substitute during the pandemic.