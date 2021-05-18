STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID impact: Video classes for Plus II students of Odisha soon

The shortlisted teachers will be asked to make short video clips of chapters in different subjects of various streams which will then be shared among students on online platforms.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

State government has decided to focus on digital learning by conducting video classes for students. 

State government has decided to focus on digital learning by conducting video classes for students. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the second wave of Covid-19 has disrupted classroom teaching in Odisha for the second year in row, the State government has decided to focus on digital learning by conducting video classes for students. The video classes will be conducted for Plus II first-year students initially.

Additional Director of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Bijay Kumar Patra has written to the principals of all higher secondary schools in the State asking them to submit a list of interested teachers having experience in digital and online mode with their details in different streams and subjects by May 21.

The shortlisted teachers will be asked to make short video clips of chapters in different subjects of various streams which will then be shared among students on online platforms. “While digital classes are being conducted in online mode and telecast mode for Plus II final year students, shooting of  educational videos in different subjects for Plus II first year students will commence soon,” Patra stated. He stated that Covid-19 has disrupted conduct of regular classes in offline mode. However, regular studies through online teaching continues to remain a wise substitute during the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
digital learning Odisha video classes coronavirus
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp