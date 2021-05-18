Elderly, differently-abled persons to get jabs at doorstep in two cities of Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ROURKELA: In a first in the State, municipal corporations of Berhampur and Rourkela have decided to launch a door-to-door vaccination drive to vaccinate the elderly, bed-ridden patients and differently-abled persons. While the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Monday launched the drive, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) will start it on Tuesday.

Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda flagged off a van for the purpose on the day. A mobile number - 73280 99324 - was released by BeMC for the doorstep vaccination drive. Elderly and differently-abled citizens who cannot visit the vaccination centres can call the number between 8 am and 12 noon and ask the mobile van team to arrive at their house for vaccination. The vaccination van will have a doctor, technician and health worker.

Health experts believe that door to door vaccination will lead to vaccine wastage but Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange thinks otherwise. “The door-to-door vaccination drive has been started after a thorough study,” he said.One vial of vaccine can be administered to a minimum of 10 persons and needs to be used within four hours of opening, he said adding: “We will give priority to the areas where there are a maximum number of beneficiaries.”. On managing the vaccine cold chain, he said the van has requisite facilities for the purpose.

The BeMC Commissioner Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said through the mobile van, they aim to vaccinate at least a 100 people every day. The doctor in the van will also check the health of the vaccinated persons 30 minutes after they receive the jabs. The Commissioner informed that senior citizens and people with disabilities can call the number and the officials concerned will fix a time when the vaccination vehicle will reach them.

On the other hand, RMC officials informed that a specially-designed vehicle ‘Sanjeevani Rath’ will be rolled out on Tuesday for vaccination of 10 persons whose names have already been registered. Eligible persons to get vaccinated at homes are required to call 0661-251 0036 between 10 am and 4 pm following which vaccination will be scheduled. They may also alternatively call the District Help Line or Rourkela Covid-19 helpline numbers.

RMC officials said considering that one vial would cater to at least 10 beneficiaries and its expiry time being four hours, the vaccination schedule would be prepared after getting the required number of beneficiaries with detailed route chart to curb travel time. Rourkela ADM and Incident Commander for Covid-19 Aboli Sunil Naravane allaying fears of vaccine wastage said vaccination would be done on a specified date with pre-determined schedule.