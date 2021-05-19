Odisha: Police rescue elderly woman harassed by son  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Tuesday came to the rescue of a 76-year-old woman who was allegedly being harassed by her son. Surjyanarayan Acharya reportedly attempted to strangulate his mother Shakuntala earlier in the day following which she ran away from her house at Lachmanpalli village within Aska police limits fearing for her life.

Acharya then locked the house and left his mother outside. “My son attempted to strangulate me but I managed to flee the spot. He is an alcoholic and has been frequently harassing me for money,” Shakuntala told TNIE. The elderly woman said she was harassed by Acharya last year after the pandemic broke out and the police had let him off after issuing him a warning.

After Shakuntala’s daughter Tina, who stays in Navi Mumbai, came to know about her mother’s ordeal, she attempted to contact Ganjam district administration on social media seeking help for her mother.

IG (Ops) Amitabh Thakur was alerted about the woman’s plight and he directed the local police to immediately look into the matter.

The local police under the supervision of Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai then reached Shakuntala’s house and broke open the door in the presence of a Magistrate. Acharya was found lying on the floor in an inebriated state and was shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 341 and 506 of IPC, said a police officer.