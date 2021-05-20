Black marketing of oxygen: OHRC seeks report 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday took note of the alleged black marketing of oxygen and life-saving medicines and sought a report from the State government. The rights panel asked Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra to submit the report by June 22.

“The Commission is shocked to know that oxygen cylinders and medicines are stated to be sold at a very high price. Everybody knows that we are passing through an unprecedented situation and the people are fighting with life and death due to the pandemic,” said OHRC Chairperson Justice BK Patel and member Asim Amitabh Dash.

Human civilization is at stake and considering the gravity of the issue, the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and has sought reports from the government, he added. OHRC also directed the department concerned to prevent black marketing of oxygen and life saving medicines and requested the DGP to ensure that persons indulged in such activities are taken to task immediately.

The Commission also requested the Chief Secretary to ensure opening of temporary medical centres (TMCs) in rural areas at the earliest as declared by the government and to follow the advisory issued by the NHRC regarding the cremation of the bodies. Appreciating the steps taken by the government in fixing the rate for ambulance service, the Commission praised various organisations and individuals for providing free oxygen and food to needy persons during the pandemic.