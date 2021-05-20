Family denied ration as members test COVID positive in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Not just Covid-19 infection but the stigma attached with the disease has also made lives miserable for affected families.

In Dhenkanal district, a family was denied ration after three of its members were detected Covid positive. The infected family members have been admitted to Covid Care Centre set up on Parjang ITI premises.

Head of the family Sanjib Kumar Nayak said the grocery store in the area refused to sell them ration after coming to know about the infections. Ration was also refused to neighbours of the Nayak family. Sources said absence of awareness campaigns about Covid-19 has led to such incidents in rural pockets of the district.