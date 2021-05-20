STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri Rath Yatra: Eight carpenters test COVID-19 positive, making of chariots on

The festival marks the annual journey of the three deities from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Religious activities this year took a beating too. One, that was very evident during famous Puri’s Jagannath annual Rath Yatra that drew a significantly lesser crowd due to the then restrictions in place.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PURI: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Thursday said construction work on the chariots of the three deities of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, for the annual Rath Yatra in the pilgrim town here is going on as per schedule even as eight carpenters engaged in the task have tested COVID-19 positive.

SJTA chief administration Krishan Kumar said of the 88 servitors imvolved in the construction of the chariots, three servitors of Maharana community and five sevayats belonging to the Bhoi community have been infected with the virus, and are undergoing treatment at a facility here.

The progress of chariot-making for the annual Rath Yatra on July 12 is going on as per schedule, Kumar said.

The festival marks the annual journey of the three deities from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

The festival ends after nine days when the deities return to the Jagannath Temple.

"Only those servitors, who have tested negative, are being allowed to work in the 'Rath Khala' (construction yard) to make the chariots," he said.

The SJTA has decided to make the 'Rath Khela' a bio- bubble, Kumar said.

A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19, he said.

There will be a restriction on the entry of people into the 'Ratha Khala' area.

The workers are being kept in isolation and given separate accomodation till the work is completed, the SJTA chief administrator said.

"They are not allowed to visit their families or none from their families can come to meet them.

They are kept in complete isolation to protect them from the infection.

"All of them use face masks and sanitizers. They will soon be provided with N-95 masks. Social distancing is also maintained as far as possible," Kumar said.

Of the three Maharana servitors who tested positive for COVID-19 two were in charge of the construction of Lord Jagannaths 'Nandighosh' chariot and one was working on the 'Darpadalan' chariot of Devi Subhadra, said SJTA administrator (development), Ajay Jena.

In the second wave of the Covid pandemic, two servitors and two of their family members have succumbed to the infection so far, Jena said.

The SJTA has made provisions for testing and treatment of all the servitors on chariot construction duties, and for those conducting rituals at the 12th-century shrine.

The Lords annual Chandan Yatra (sandalwood festival) is also going on by following COVID-19 safety norms, he said.

Odisha on Thursday registered 25 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,403, a health department official said.

The state reported 11,498 fresh infections, which took the tally to 6,55,899, he said.

Of the new fatalities, four each were recorded in Khurda and Kalahandi, three in Angul and two each in Ganjam, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

One patient each in Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Puri succumbed to the disease, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 1,497, followed by Cuttack (1,107), Angul (867), Sundargarh (703) and Balasore (524).

At least 6,439 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres, and the remaining 5,059 detected during contact tracing.

Odisha now has 1,06,812 active cases, while 10,036 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,46,631, the official said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.11 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 60,598 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 5.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has issued a show-cause notice to the state government on the alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines for COVID-19 patients.

The commission also asked the chief secretary and the health department's additional chief secretary to submit an action taken report on the issue.

The OHRC appealed to the chief secretary to take immediate steps for setting up temporary medical centres in rural areas for migrant workers who are returning from neighbouring states.

It also urged officials to ensure that the post- cremation rituals are done in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Rath Yatra COVID-19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp