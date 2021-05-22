STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSLSA calls for creation of Covid cremation database

The Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) has called for creation of a database and installation of CCTVs in cremation grounds, if possible, for proper management of Covid cremations.

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

Following reports of mismanagement in cremations of Covid victims, OSLSA Member Secretary Bidyut Kumar Mishra issued a direction in this regard and expected proper management of the cremation grounds by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) with the help of the core groups constituted under them in coordination with the district administration. 

In his circular to the chairpersons of DLSAs on Thursday, Mishra expressed concern over media reports about mortal remains of Covid-19 infected persons not being burnt completely and stray dogs feeding on them. He suggested creation of a database with information on date, time and place of cremation of the deceased, digital photographs of the cremation process and complete disposal of the body in the hearth / flames to ensure credibility.

“The district administration may also explore the feasibility of installing CCTVs at the cremation grounds for surveillance and record keeping”, Mishra said. He added that the district administration shall ensure that the government schemes meant for cremation of dead bodies are extended. He suggested that the district administration should maintain a register having details including identity proof reflecting complete address and telephone numbers of family members of Covid positive patients at the time of admission to any Covid Care Centre or hospital.

This would make it easier for contacting the family members in emergency or death.

“If no persons are found or could be contacted for collection of bones of the deceased after burning of the body, then the district administration shall preserve the same in a covered earthen pot with proper marking at least for a period of three months. The same shall be reflected in the database. If during the three months no one from the side of the deceased claims the preserved bones then the authority shall dispose of the same in a dignified manner”, the circular further stated.

TAGS
Odisha State Legal Services OSLSA Covid cremation database
