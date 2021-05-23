STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ITI Cuttack students build devices to strengthen fight against COVID-19

Students of Govt ITI at Cuttack have developed 16 devices including thermal scanners and robots in the last one year to help the people and govt in the coronavirus battle, writes Arabinda Panda

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

One of the highlights are the robots - CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot) and NIGABOT, built with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh each. 

One of the highlights are the robots - CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot) and NIGABOT, built with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh each. 

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: In Odisha’s fight against the pandemic, students and staff of the Government ITI at Cuttack have developed aids and appliances to strengthen the fight against Covid. In the last one year, the institute has developed a range of 16 innovative products.

From a portable sample collection kiosk, low cost robots which can save health workers from the infectious virus and reduce the need for personal protective equipment, to thermal foggers and disinfectant tunnels, the students and staff of the institute have been using their technical expertise to create devices that can make the fight against the coronavirus easier.

The portable walk-in sample collection kiosk is a mobile cabin with a sealed glass front that protects the pathologist from getting infected during collection of swabs.

It has extended gloves attached in the front through which the medical practitioner standing in the cubicle can collect samples.  “After swab collection, the gloves can be sanitised from outside.

The entire structure is supported with wheels at the base for its mobility”, said Bhodev Sahoo, a trainer in carpentry trade who was a part of the four-member team that created the device.

One of the highlights are the robots - CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot) and NIGABOT, built with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh each.  While CO-BOT can move on wheels and has a humanoid structure, NIGABOT is a telepresence robot which can be used for surveillance and teleconsultation by doctors who can interact remotely with patients through live video streaming.

CO-BOT, which has been prepared by the students with the help of a start-up SAK Robotics Lab, has hands-like structures that can hold a tray and carry a load up to 20 kg.

It can be used in Covid-19 hospitals for carrying food, water and medicines to and from patients. Principal of the institution, Dr Hrushikesh Mohanty said the robot reduces the risk to attendants of Covid patients. 

The wireless communication protocols being used to control the robot can be further programmed with navigation and mapping to make them work autonomously in a hospital ward.

Similarly, the NIGABOT is enabled with a wheeled mobile platform and has an interactive device for video calling. This can be used by health workers who have to make several rounds to the patients’ bed for check-up and health monitoring.

This will reduce the risk of human contamination of all kinds for the patients and protect the doctors and nurses from contracting the virus during interactions, Mohanty added. 

In the pandemic when sanitisation of surfaces is also important to keep the infection at bay, the students and their trainers have innovated a disinfectant lamp for the purpose.

“The disinfection lamp has been created on the concept of utilisation of UV-C radiation. It uses a wavelength of 264 nm that can kill germs, viruses and bacteria on garments, notes, coins, mobile phones and wallets,” said a trainer from fitter trade Ranjan Kumar Jena.

As Covid protocols mandate handwashing, the students have recently developed a multi-station hand sanitisation system which can be operated by foot. “It can be installed in schools, offices and markets.

This way people do not have to touch common taps”, said the Principal, adding that the responsibility of finding innovative solutions for facing the Covid-19 challenge was entrusted to Cuttack ITI by the Director of DTET, Reghu G. Many of these innovations were appreciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 ITI Cuttack
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp