ITI Cuttack students build devices to strengthen fight against COVID-19

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: In Odisha’s fight against the pandemic, students and staff of the Government ITI at Cuttack have developed aids and appliances to strengthen the fight against Covid. In the last one year, the institute has developed a range of 16 innovative products.

From a portable sample collection kiosk, low cost robots which can save health workers from the infectious virus and reduce the need for personal protective equipment, to thermal foggers and disinfectant tunnels, the students and staff of the institute have been using their technical expertise to create devices that can make the fight against the coronavirus easier.

The portable walk-in sample collection kiosk is a mobile cabin with a sealed glass front that protects the pathologist from getting infected during collection of swabs.

It has extended gloves attached in the front through which the medical practitioner standing in the cubicle can collect samples. “After swab collection, the gloves can be sanitised from outside.

The entire structure is supported with wheels at the base for its mobility”, said Bhodev Sahoo, a trainer in carpentry trade who was a part of the four-member team that created the device.

One of the highlights are the robots - CO-BOT (Corona Combat Robot) and NIGABOT, built with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh each. While CO-BOT can move on wheels and has a humanoid structure, NIGABOT is a telepresence robot which can be used for surveillance and teleconsultation by doctors who can interact remotely with patients through live video streaming.

CO-BOT, which has been prepared by the students with the help of a start-up SAK Robotics Lab, has hands-like structures that can hold a tray and carry a load up to 20 kg.

It can be used in Covid-19 hospitals for carrying food, water and medicines to and from patients. Principal of the institution, Dr Hrushikesh Mohanty said the robot reduces the risk to attendants of Covid patients.

The wireless communication protocols being used to control the robot can be further programmed with navigation and mapping to make them work autonomously in a hospital ward.

Similarly, the NIGABOT is enabled with a wheeled mobile platform and has an interactive device for video calling. This can be used by health workers who have to make several rounds to the patients’ bed for check-up and health monitoring.

This will reduce the risk of human contamination of all kinds for the patients and protect the doctors and nurses from contracting the virus during interactions, Mohanty added.

In the pandemic when sanitisation of surfaces is also important to keep the infection at bay, the students and their trainers have innovated a disinfectant lamp for the purpose.

“The disinfection lamp has been created on the concept of utilisation of UV-C radiation. It uses a wavelength of 264 nm that can kill germs, viruses and bacteria on garments, notes, coins, mobile phones and wallets,” said a trainer from fitter trade Ranjan Kumar Jena.

As Covid protocols mandate handwashing, the students have recently developed a multi-station hand sanitisation system which can be operated by foot. “It can be installed in schools, offices and markets.

This way people do not have to touch common taps”, said the Principal, adding that the responsibility of finding innovative solutions for facing the Covid-19 challenge was entrusted to Cuttack ITI by the Director of DTET, Reghu G. Many of these innovations were appreciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.