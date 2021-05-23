STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government asks Collectors to stock up on essentials ahead of Cyclone Yaas

Advising them to provide full support and assistance to the district administration, the Minister directed to keep a close watch on hoarding of essential items by unscrupulous traders.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government on Friday directed the collectors of coastal districts likely to be impacted by the cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal to stock up essential commodities in advance.

Following the IMD warning, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain issued the directive to the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.

The Minister asked them to ensure that all remote and inaccessible pockets have adequate stock of foodgrains and other essential items supplied through the public distribution system (PDS). He further directed the Chief Civil Supply Officers (CCSOs), Civil Supply Officers (CSOs) and field officials to allow the fair price shops (FPSs) to lift their entitlements in advance. The department has been asked to ensure adequate stocks of PDS items in strategic locations of the districts likely to come under the impact of the cyclone.

Advising them to provide full support and assistance to the district administration, the Minister directed to keep a close watch on hoarding of essential items by unscrupulous traders. Stating that the State has enough stock of food items and other essential goods, Swain asked the district administration to dissuade people from panic buying. He also stressed on maintenance of adequate stock of petrol and diesel by filling stations.

As procurement of rabi crops under the price support system is in full swing, he directed district collectors of coastal districts and officials of the department concerned to take precautionary measures to save the foodgrains of farmers from the impact of a possible cyclone. Sources said Collectors of 17 Rabi procurement districts have been asked to issue advisory to the farmers to keep their farm produce in safe storage. They have been further instructed to preposition seeds and fertilizers for kharif crops at safer places.

