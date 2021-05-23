STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha releases SOP to contain COVID-19 spread among children

In view of the rise in incidence of infection in paediatric age groups in Odisha, the State government has issued a set of guidelines to contain the spread.

Published: 23rd May 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Covid facilities will also have to earmark Covid-19 newborn units in existing SNCU/ NICU with strict isolation and infection prevention and control measures.

The Covid facilities will also have to earmark Covid-19 newborn units in existing SNCU/ NICU with strict isolation and infection prevention and control measures. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In view of the rise in incidence of infection in paediatric age groups in Odisha, the State government has issued a set of guidelines to contain the spread. In the SOP prescribed by the Health and Family Welfare department, all dedicated Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been directed to create a designated ‘paediatric Covid wing’ within the existing facilities.

The Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to ensure that 15 per cent of beds in the isolation ward, HDU and ICUs are reserved for treatment of neonates, infants and other paediatric age groups, which can be increased by addition of beds to this pool, depending on caseload in the future.

The Covid facilities will also have to earmark Covid-19 newborn units in existing SNCU/ NICU with strict isolation and infection prevention and control measures. The SOP has also advised nursing mothers to continue breastfeeding with Covid appropriate behaviour even after detected positive. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the districts and civic bodies have been asked to move Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd for necessary logistics, consumables and other requirements to set up the facilities.

“Covid hospitals will allow one of the parents to remain as an attendant in case an infant is admitted. This may be considered on a case to case basis and the caregiver parent will be adequately counselled on Covid appropriate behaviour, such as personal hygiene, hand washing, use of hand sanitiser and use of mask,” he said. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPGIP), Cuttack will act as the nodal centre for monitoring and provision of technical input to treating paediatricians in other parts of the State.

The Superintendent of SVPGI, Cuttack has been instructed to form a technical group which will be available to treating physicians, paediatricians, intensivists and paediatric anaesthesiologists across the State over phone, mobile and WhatsApp for technical inputs, whenever needed. Similarly, all private hospitals and hospitals by corporate houses, NGOs, missionaries and philanthropic organisations have been directed to create such facilities.

All hospitals dealing with paediatric patients will create one dedicated counselling centres, where the parents can be counselled and be shared with information about the status of the patients. “Now the arrangements will be managed by the existing trained staff available in the State. A pool of trained manpower will be created in all Medical Colleges and Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals by imparting handhold training in ICUs, PICUs and NICUs,” Mohapatra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Odisha children corona Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
In this file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (Photo | AFP)
'Will deal only with Centre': Moderna refuses to sell Covid vaccines directly to Punjab govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp