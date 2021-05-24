STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
261-family village in Odisha's Ganjam district keeps COVID at bay

This year, when a deadlier second wave has wreaked havoc across the nation, the villagers have not let their guard down.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker screening a villager in Khallikote

A health worker screening a villager in Khallikote. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: COVID-19 has been unsparing of place, gender, age and population. But a village in Ganjam district has succeeded to keep the virus at bay with little help from the administration. Karanjara village in Khallikote, with its residents' determination and self-discipline, has emerged a role model for others. 

The villagers had unanimously decided to fight the virus last year and emerged winners. This year, when a deadlier second wave has wreaked havoc across the nation, the villagers have not let their guard down. The village, in green zone, is located around 15 km from Khallikote. No positive case has yet been detected from the village, which has 261 families and a population of 1,234.

The efforts of the villagers were lauded by the district administration last year. This year, the administration had conducted random tests of 30 villagers and none was found infected.

Danapur sarpanch Manoranjan Pradhan said that the administration deputed healthcare workers including Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Asha and Anganawadi workers to conduct door-to-door survey in the village to keep track of its residents' health condition. 

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, during inauguration of a post-COVID care centre here on Sunday lauded the residents of Karanjara. "The villagers are aware of COVID-19 safety protocols. The villagers including women and children,wear masks and strictly follow social distancing whenever they leave their houses. It is their perseverance that keeps them at home and none of them steps out unless it is absolutely necessary," said the Collector.

Village committee president, Trinath Behera said a significant number of youths from Karanjara work in Mumbai and Surat in Gujarat. In order to keep themselves safe, the villagers have asked the youths not to return.

"It was difficult for families whose members work outside the State but they kept safety over emotions," Behera said.  He said a few youths who did return to the village spent 14 days in quarantine. The villagers not only follow the norms but also keep their surroundings clean. No feast or reception has yet been organised in the area this year.

