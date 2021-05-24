Cyclone fear stalks J’singhpur fishermen

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The fishermen communities of Paradip, Kujang and Erasama are spending sleepless nights in fear of the approaching cyclone Yaas which is expected to make landfall on May 26. Most worried are the fisherfolks of Sandhakuda village which is situated just 500 metre from the sea. The village has a population of 15,000.

Sources said the impending cyclonic storm has brought back horrid memories of the 1999 Super Cyclone in which Sandhakuda was completely wiped out and nearly 900 people were killed due to tidal surge.

The ongoing Covid-19 weekend shutdown has added to the panic among locals who are yet to stock essential commodities like milk, puffed rice, bread, candles and groceries due to the restrictions on outdoor movement.

Sabita Manna of Sandhakuda said the village is vulnerable to natural calamities. “We procure additional stock of essential items every time the government sounds a cyclone warning. But this time, we have not stocked anything due to the shutdown for two days. Besides, it is also unsafe to shift to the local cyclone shelter due to fear of Covid-19 transmission,” she said.

Sources said even 22 years after the devastating storm of 1999, only one cyclone shelter has been constructed in Sandhakuda. The shelter has inadequate space to accommodate all the members of Sandhakuda’s fishermen community. This apart, drinking water is another problem in the village.

A fisherman of the village said if cyclone Yaas makes a landfall near Paradip, it would cause damage to the fishing boats. “The fishermen are living in fear as the cyclone will snatch away our livelihood which has already taken a beating due to the pandemic,” he added.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the administration is prepared to face any eventuality. Around 6,000 polythene sheets, 26 power boats and 20 JCB machines have been kept in readiness ahead of the cyclone. Mohapatra sought the cooperation of NGOs, Army personnel and government officials in carrying out relief and rescue operations in case the cyclone makes a landfall at Paradip coast.

Sources said there are 2,000 active Covid cases in the district of which 1,900 are in home isolation. These infected persons will be shifted to block-level temporary medical centres. As many as 321 oxygen cylinders and 95 concentrators have been stocked in Paradip Covid hospital and Covid care centre.