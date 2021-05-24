STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall near Balasore coast around Wednesday noon

It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 early morning, an official said.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Children covering themselves with umbrellas wade through a watery road due to cyclone Yaas in Kolkata, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Yaas over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall near Balasore coast on Wednesday noon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm Yaas on Monday morning. It is now moving north-westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in the last six hours and lay centered about 490 km south-southeast of Paradip and 590 km south-southeast of Balasore.

Yaas is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The tropical storm will continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach north-west Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday morning.

"Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands near Balasore coast on Wednesday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

The rainfall activity commended in the coastal districts on Monday due to the outer band clouds associated with the cyclone.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at many places in coastal districts and Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, and at isolated places in interior region on Monday.

The regional Met office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda districts, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts on Tuesday.

Most places in coastal Odisha, many places in north interior region and a few places in south interior districts will witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity during the period.

The Met office has issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Yaas: Odisha steps up preparations in five districts likely to bear brunt

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Angul, Deogarh, Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts during the period.

Similar weather conditions will prevail in Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar and one or two place in these districts will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Squally wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmh and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal, adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal  coasts from Monday afternoon.

The wind speed will be increasing gradually, reaching 50 kmph to 60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph from Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Priority is to keep 'alive' oxygen plants, linked roads in Odisha, Bengal during Cyclone Yaas: NDRF

It will be becoming gale, reaching 60 kmph to 70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph over north-west Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts from Wednesday morning.

The wind speed will be reaching 155 kmph to 165 kmph and gusting up to 185 kmph during the cyclone's landfall.

Sea conditions will remain rough and tidal waves of height two to four metre above astronomical tide will likely to inundate low lying coastal areas in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts around the time of landfall.

Fishermen have been asked to not venture into north Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha coast between Monday and Thursday and the regional Met office hashoisted a signal 4 warning for Paradip and Dhamara ports and signal 3 warning for Gopalpur port.

Yaas has been named by Oman and has reportedly originated from the Persian language meaning 'Jasmin' in English.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Bay of Bengal Balasore coast Cyclone Yaas landfall Odisha cyclone
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp