Cyclone Yaas: Odisha steps up preparations in five districts likely to bear brunt

BHUBANESWAR: With cyclone ‘Yaas” expected to cause severe damage in five north coastal districts of Odisha, the state government on Monday entrusted five senior officials to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration works in the affected areas.

The north coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj will most likely bear the brunt of the cyclonic storm which will cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands around noon of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Officials given charge of the five districts are Hemant Sharma- Kendrapada, Saswat Mishra- Jagatsinghpur, Vir Vikram Yadav-Bhadrak, Vishal Dev- Balasore and Suresh Kumar Vashishth- Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also address the people of the state at 4 pm on the cyclone and the steps taken by the government to tackle it.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that the state government is finalising preparations expecting landfall of the cyclone on the Odisha coast.

Evacuation of people from the coastal districts to be affected by the cyclone will start from Monday evening or Tuesday morning. The SRC called upon people in low-lying and vulnerable areas to move to safer places and cyclone shelters. Meanwhile, the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has stepped up operational measures to ensure zero casualties once the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas crosses the coast. All operations were stopped and all personnel on the port were moved out by Monday morning.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning. It is very likely to cross north the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.