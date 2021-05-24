STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Yaas: Odisha government deploys 60 ODRAF teams, to start evacuation soon

The rescue teams have been equipped with 18 satellite phones to ensure unhindered communication after the cyclone made landfall.

Published: 24th May 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

ODRAF personnel at 6th Battalion OSAP in Cuttack on Sunday

ODRAF personnel at 6th Battalion OSAP in Cuttack on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Sunday deployed 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) with high-end equipment at vulnerable places in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

The rescue teams have been equipped with 18 satellite phones to ensure unhindered communication after the cyclone made landfall. "Uninterrupted communication is one of the important aspects of disaster response. Apart from the satellite phones, ODRAF teams are equipped with 190 walkie-talkie sets," said Addl DGP (Law & Order) YK Jethwa and added that the district police are also equipped with their own wireless sets.

All the teams have been directed to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while carrying out rescue and restoration operations, said Jethwa. The Indian Army's two columns and as many engineer task forces are already on standby in Odisha to carry out the rescue and relief operations. 

This apart, NDRF's seven teams have been stationed in Balasore, four in Bhadrak, three in Kendrapara, two in Jajpur and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts while four other teams are on standby in Mundali.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay on Sunday reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone with ADG Communication, ADG Coastal Security, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, IG of Eastern Range, DIGs of Central Range and Southern Range, SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Berhampur via video conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force Cyclone Yaas Odisha cyclone
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp