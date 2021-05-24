Cyclone Yaas: Odisha government deploys 60 ODRAF teams, to start evacuation soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Sunday deployed 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) with high-end equipment at vulnerable places in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

The rescue teams have been equipped with 18 satellite phones to ensure unhindered communication after the cyclone made landfall. "Uninterrupted communication is one of the important aspects of disaster response. Apart from the satellite phones, ODRAF teams are equipped with 190 walkie-talkie sets," said Addl DGP (Law & Order) YK Jethwa and added that the district police are also equipped with their own wireless sets.

All the teams have been directed to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while carrying out rescue and restoration operations, said Jethwa. The Indian Army's two columns and as many engineer task forces are already on standby in Odisha to carry out the rescue and relief operations.

This apart, NDRF's seven teams have been stationed in Balasore, four in Bhadrak, three in Kendrapara, two in Jajpur and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts while four other teams are on standby in Mundali.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay on Sunday reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone with ADG Communication, ADG Coastal Security, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, IG of Eastern Range, DIGs of Central Range and Southern Range, SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Berhampur via video conference.