Ganja seized from secret chamber of truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kesinga police on Saturday seized 5.52 quintal ganja from the secret chamber of a truck that met with an accident near Kasurpada on NH-26 on April 24. The vehicle from which the contraband was seized had collided with a small container truck.

While the driver of the container truck died on the spot, the one driving the other vehicle is absconding. Both the vehicles were seized and taken to Kesinga police station. Though one of the trucks was registered in Haryana, nobody came forward to claim it.

Police tried to contact the vehicle's owner but the registration was found to be fake. This raised suspicion and during investigation, personnel of Kesinga police detected a secret chamber behind the truck's cabin with an entry from its ceiling. The chamber was opened in the presence of a Magistrate and the ganja, packed in polythene bags seized. Further investigation into the matter is on.