Orissa Stevedores helps in smooth supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) and its staff extended full logistics support to unload 24 medical oxygen cylinders of 40 litre capacity each, five medical oxygen cylinders and oxygen regulators-humidifiers shipped from Singapore to Paradip in vessel Anna Maria.

The OSL Group carried out tasks like unloading, coordinating with the Department of Customs and getting port clearance on behalf of State government, without charging any amount for the same. Jagatsinghpur ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir received the cylinders which were distributed among various State run hospitals in the district.

"We are facing an emergency situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. OSL Group is fully committed for the cause of the State and the people as well. We feel proud to be supporting the government during this pandemic," said the group's chairman, Mahimananda Mishra.

OSL Group's director Charchit Mishra congratulated the company's staff for the smooth unloading of the oxygen cylinders. The group had earlier launched a mask distribution drive in the State after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the citizens to wear masks for their safety during the pandemic.