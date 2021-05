By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sanatan Jena, sales officer of The New Indian Express in Angul, succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was 40 and is survived by his wife Anita Nayak, a daughter and a son. A resident of Ranihat's Mali Sahi in Cuttack, Sanatan was working in TNIE's product marketing department since 2003. TNIE employees condoled the demise of Jena.