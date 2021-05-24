Woman tehsildar in Odisha dances at brother's marriage procession, violating COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Amid the surge in pandemic when strict adherence to COVID guidelines is the need of the hour, a video purportedly showing Sukinda tehsildar Bulbul Behera shaking a leg at the wedding procession of her brother in Jagatsinghpur on Saturday, has drawn the ire of many.

In the video that went viral, Behera is seen dancing without mask throwing social distancing norms to the wind along with many others in violation of the prevailing COVID-19 norms that allows only 25 people in a marriage ceremony. Besides the government has put a ban on feasts.

Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said Behera was on leave and will be asked for an explanation once she resumes duty and further course of action decided thereafter. "No one will be spared for violating the guidelines especially when the infection is spreading like wildfire," added Rathore.

Earlier, an ASI of Panikoili police station was suspended after a video showing four cops in uniforms dancing with a lady home guard surfaced last month.