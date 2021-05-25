STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid testing and vaccination stopped in three Odisha districts ahead of Yaas landfall

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked the Collectors and CDMOs of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts to stop the activities from May 25 to 27.

Published: 25th May 2021 12:52 AM

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has suspended the ongoing Covid-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door health survey in three districts that are likely to be impacted by the tropical storm Yaas.

Appreciating the cooperation from the district-level and field functionaries in carrying out rapid antigen tests in some areas before the evacuation of people, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the commencement of the activities will be notified after assessing the impact of the cyclone.

"The Collectors of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar have been asked to decide on the suspension of testing, vaccination and house-to-house survey in areas likely to be affected under their jurisdiction keeping the cyclone in mind," he said.

Apart from the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagastinghpur, the northernmost Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts have also been identified as high-risk zones of cyclone Yaas. Authorities of Cuttack, Puri, Khura, Nayagarh, and Dhenkanal have been put on alert for any eventuality.

Mohapatra said the districts have been directed to take precautions for proper storage of vaccines, testing kits, and Covid drugs in the areas likely to be affected during the landfall of the cyclone. Extra measures will be taken in the sub-urban and rural areas, he said.

The Health department has deployed 20 interns from SCB Medical College and Hospital and eight post PG medical officers in Balasore and Bhadrak districts for smooth management of Covid-19 related works post-cyclone. Four each post PG medical officers and 10 each intern have been sent to Balasore and Bhadak. One post-PG medical officer has been deputed to Sonepur.

Meanwhile, the Collectors of districts likely to be affected by the tropical storm have been instructed to arrange rapid antigen tests of manpower deployed for post-cyclone restoration works.

Since the electricity distribution network is likely to suffer heavy damage during the cyclone, more than 10,000 people involved in power maintenance work have been mobilized for the post-disaster restoration work.

"It is necessary to prevent Covid infection among the workmen to ensure that restoration work goes on smoothly. Districts have asked to arrange the RATs on-site and labour camps on a priority basis," Mohapatra added.

