Ganjam twins remain united even in death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Born couple of minutes apart, even death could not separate 26-year-old twins of Ganjam district who succumbed to Covid -19 in a span of just two days. A pall of gloom descended on Chikili village in Jagannathprasad block, the native place of the deceased, as the tragic news reached locals. Sources said Luv and Kush were working at a private company in Bhubaneswar.

They had recently come home to observe the first death anniversary of their late father Dhabaleswar Behera on May 17. Two days later, Kush fell sick and was taken to the Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital where he tested positive for Covid. However, he developed complications and succumbed a day later on May 20. After Kush was cremated , the next day, Luv started showing symptoms akin to Kush’s. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to the hospital on May 22 where he died the same day. The twins are now survived by their mother who is inconsolable.