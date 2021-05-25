MKCG Oxygen plant yet to be operational

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even after five days, the 20,000 litre medical oxygen plant at MKCG-MCH inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is still waiting to be operational. The plant was set up to ensure piped oxygen supply to critical patients in the hospital which is currently housing two dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) and a Covid emergency ward on its premises.

It was expected to first cater to DCHC-2 which has 180 (out of 300) beds with pipes connected to the plant. Sources said the tanker from Dehradun arrived in the first week of May and 20,000 litre liquid oxygen from Linde India Limited in Jajpur, arrived on Monday.

Superintendent of MKCGMCH Prof SK Mishra said the supply will start as soon as oxygen is transferred to the plant tanker. “The laying of pipeline is halfway through and would be complete after around 800 metre more is added to the system. It should be complete this week.”