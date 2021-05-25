Private hospitals make patients pay through their nose in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Inadequate beds at designated Covid hospitals (DCHs) in the district has forced patients to depend on the private facilities where they are being allegedly exploited with exorbitant bills.Even as the State government has fixed treatment cost for private hospitals, lack of enforcement and monitoring by the authorities has added to the woes of Covid patients.

While the existing two DCHs at SCB MCH having 500 beds is already overcrowded with 616 patients, the beds of other seven DCHs set up at private hospitals remained occupied. As a result, Covid patients are being forced to seek admission in private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics. The authorities of SCB MCH are yet to come up with the proposed third designated Covid hospital having 41 ICUs, 20 HDUs and 40 general beds with oxygen facility.

Unable to get a bed in DCHs, a 35-year-old man of Jobra Patra Sahi was rushed to nearby hospital which is charging `40,000 per day. “Luckily, my mother could get a bed at Aswini Covid hospital while my father and wife are undergoing treatment in home isolation. However, I could not avail a bed at any DCH. I developed problem in breathing following which I was compelled to get myself admitted to the private facility which is charging `40,000 per day,” said the Covid patient. Considering the patient load, the government had instructed the SCB MCH to open another 100-bed DCH and the preparation for setting up the third DCH in the Centre of Excellence building at Pulmonary Medicine department is on for more than a month.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) and District Covid Observer Anil Kumar Samal, who reviewed the progress of the hospital on May 10, had directed the SCB authorities to make operational a third DCH within seven days. SCB Hospital Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana said the DCH-3 would be made operational after the cyclone.