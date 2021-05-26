Cyclone Yaas: 21,000 from Paradip district shifted to shelters, many reluctant over COVID fear

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

PARADIP: With cyclone Yaas at the coast, nearly 21,000 people from different slums of Paradip and villages of Balikuda, Kujang and Erasama blocks were shifted to 23 shelters amid the threat of COVID-19 transmission among the evacuees on Tuesday.

Though the administration has planned to evacuate 20,000 people, only 50 per cent of the target was achieved till Tuesday evening as many are unwilling to shift to cyclone shelters fearing spread of coronavirus.

Sources said that persons suffering from fever and cold were made to undergo COVID tests and advised to stay in isolation in local school buildings for three days from May 25 to 27.

Jagatsinghpur now is battling with a surge in COVID infections as over 300 positive cases are being reported in the district everyday. Currently, the district has around 2,000 active cases. On the day, as many as 291 positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 15,859 in the district.

A revenue officer engaged in cyclone management in Erasama said, "It is a challenge to maintain social distancing among evacuees in cyclone shelters due to massive crowding. Hence, people are afraid to shift to the shelters in fear of catching the virus. Though awareness drives were conducted, majority of the people are reluctant to leave their homes."

Meanwhile, heavy rains and gusty wind have caused uprooting of trees at many places. Power supply has also been disrupted in the district. Nearly 500 villages in four blocks are living in darkness since the rains started on Sunday.

Sources said due to power outage, drinking water supply has been hit in remote areas as many pipe water projects have been rendered defunct. In Paradip. Erasama and Balikuda, tidal waves wreaked havoc in many seaside villages.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed ships and aircraft for rescue operations in the aftermath of the storm. IG Amitabh Thakur accompanied with SP Prakash R and NDRAF officials visited Sandhakuda and other areas of Paradip port on the day.

In the midst of doom, new life signals hope

JAGATSINGHPUR: In the midst of a natural disaster that threatens to spell doom is the sound of new life. Across cyclone shelters of the coastal villages of the district, the chaos and cacophony over Yaas have been punctuated by cooing of babies as 10 pregnant women had safe deliveries due to timely intervention of anganwadi and ASHA workers on Tuesday.

In the last two days, 31 pregnant women have been evacuated to cyclone shelters and hospitals while many others are still reluctant to shift fearing a possible spread of COVID.

Expressing her gratitude, a new mother of Badasarala in Tirtol block said, "I was able to safely deliver my baby due to the efforts of local anganwadi and ASHA workers. Earlier, I was hesitant to shift to the shelter apprehending transmission of Covid but the local health workers convinced me."

"At the shelter, I developed labour pain and was taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where I tested positive for COVID. I was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where I delivered a baby boy on Monday," she added.

Another mother of Gobindpur village also thanked the health workers for convincing her to shift to the local cyclone shelter. "Due to their timely intervention, I delivered a baby boy at the DHH," she said.

District social welfare officer Swarnmanjari Nayak said, "We have engaged anganwadi and ASHA workers to sensitise the evacuees on adherence to Covid protocols. We had identified 249 pregnant women out of whom only 31 have been shifted to hospitals. Those who were earlier unwilling to shift are gradually changing their mind after counselling by the health workers."