Four blocks of Cuttack likely to be hit by cyclone Yaas

While Niali and Kantapada blocks border Jagatsinghpur district, Nischintakoili and Mahanga blocks are situated close to Kendrapara.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

An uprooted tree in Kendrapara district's Rajnagar block

An uprooted tree in Kendrapara district's Rajnagar block. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As Cuttack district's four blocks bordering Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara are likely to be more affected by cyclone Yaas, the district administration has put the field functionaries on high alert.
These four blocks are Niali, Kantapada, Nischintakoili and Mahanga.

While Niali and Kantapada blocks border Jagatsinghpur district, Nischintakoili and Mahanga blocks are situated close to Kendrapara.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said that four teams comprising local tehsildar, BDO, police and health officials have been formed for each block to ensure safety of people including COVID patients in these areas. 

Special arrangements have been made by the BDOs of the blocks to shift Covid patients undergoing treatment in home isolation in their kutcha houses and requiring evacuation to Covid care centres (CCCs). Additional ambulances have been provided, Chayani said. 

Double generator sets have been provided to CCCs and designated Covid hospitals (DCHs) for interrupted power supply with adequate drinking water, oxygen and medicine facilities. Fire Service personnel have been deployed to clear the road on a war footing to facilitate communication with the CCCs and DCHs, Chayani added.

As many as 15, 445 people residing in low-lying areas of Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Kantapada, Niali, Salepur, Badamba, Cuttack Sadar block and city have so far been shifted to six multipurpose cyclone shelters and 358 school buildings, he informed.  

The highest of 10,000 people residing in the slums in and around Cuttack city have been shifted to 26 cyclone shelters and schools by the CMC. 

Similarly, of the total 570 pregnant women, 179 expectant mothers who have an expected date of delivery before June 1, have been admitted to nearby hospitals, informed District Social Welfare Officer Nirupama Behera.    
 

TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack district Cyclone Yaas Odisha cyclone
