Odisha: Cyclone Yaas puts curb on vehicular movement between Chandikhole and Balasore

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said as there are chances of road accidents due to strong wind under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas.

NDRF personnel asking villagers to shift to safer places at Udaypur in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, the district administration has prohibited movement of vehicles on the National Highway-16 stretch between Chandikhole and Balasore that passes through Jajpur.

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said as there are chances of road accidents due to strong wind under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, the district administration has decided not to allow vehicular movement on NH-16 from Chandikhole towards Balasore.

The prohibition order for vehicular movement will remain in force from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday 12 noon during which  cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall. The decision was taken to prevent accidents. However, vehicles providing emergency services will be allowed to ply on the NH-16 stretch.

Meanwhile, 3,178 people were evacuated from low-lying areas to alternative shelters. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, electricity and toilets have been provided to the evacuees.

