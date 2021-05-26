STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over five lakh people evacuated from 10 coastal districts of Odisha as Cyclone Yaas makes landfall 

The landfall will be between North of Dhamra in Bhadrak district and south of Balasore close to coast off Bahanaga block in the district.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Yaas

A cop issues safety warning in view of the cyclonic storm Yaas in Odisha. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government evacuated over five lakh people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of ten north coastal and adjoining districts where the cyclonic storm Yaas is expected to cause extensive damage.

The evacuation launched by the state government continued late into the night even as several areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts were inundated due to heavy rainfall and storm surge up to four feet.

People from the affected districts were shifted to over 7000 cyclone shelters.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that the landfall process of the cyclone started around 9 am. The process will continue for three to four hours to complete. The landfall will be between North of Dhamra in Bhadrak district and south of Balasore close to coast off Bahanaga block in the district.

The SRC said that maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. He said that wind speed will be about 100 kilometers per hour in Mayurbhanj district also.

The state government has also made massive deployment for rescue, restoration and relief measures in the areas to be affected by the cyclonic storm. The SRC said 52 NDRF, 60 ODRAF, 206 Fire Service and 86 wood cutting teams of Forest and Environment department, a total of 404 teams, have been pre-positioned in 10 coastal and adjoining districts for search, rescue and road clearance.

As Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara will be the worst affected, large deployment have been in these four districts. The SRC said that 84 teams have been positioned in Balasore district while 45 teams are in Bhadrak. Besides, 47 and 30 teams have been deployed in Mayyrbhanj and Kendrapara districts respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Cyclonic storm Yaas coastal districts of Odisha Cyclone Yaas landfall
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp