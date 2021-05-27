STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Port town spared, residents relieved  

Residents of Paradip and nearby areas heaved a sigh of relief as cyclone Yaas spared the port town and made landfall at Balasore’s Bahanaga on Wednesday.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vessels anchored at Paradip Port | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Residents of Paradip and nearby areas heaved a sigh of relief as cyclone Yaas spared the port town and made landfall at Balasore’s Bahanaga on Wednesday. Expecting the storm to hit Paradip coast, lakhs of people of the port town besides Kujang, Erasama, Tirtol and Balikuda areas spent sleepless nights since the last two days. But the cyclone changed its course at the last moment and spared the port town. There were no reports of any damages or loss of life in the area.

A senior officer of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) said since there has been no damage, the administration will resume port operations soon. It is expected that operations will resume by Thursday morning. A fisherman of Sandhakuda Kartik Rao said police and NDRF personnel had evacuated the locals to a cyclone shelter. “It is a relief for us as our houses and boats have suffered no damage in the cyclone,” he added.

Deputy Collector (emergency) Ajaya Mohanty said the administration evacuated people from different areas to safer places. Now, cooked food is being supplied to the evacuees in 190 cyclone shelters. Only a few trees were uprooted in Paradip but no major damage has been reported, he added.

Earlier, with the devastation of cyclones Fani and Amphan fresh in their mind, residents made a beeline for markets to stock up essentials, throwing Covid guidelines to the wind. There was a fear of Covid transmission as Jagatsinghpur district is reporting nearly 300 positive cases daily since the last week. 
On Tuesday, as many as 315 Covid cases were detected in the district, taking the tally to 16,174. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp