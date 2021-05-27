STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven days relief for marooned villagers, says Odisha CM

The State government on Wednesday announced seven days relief for all the families of 128 marooned villages in the cyclone affected areas.

Published: 27th May 2021 10:15 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government on Wednesday announced seven days relief for all the families of 128 marooned villages in the cyclone affected areas.  Announcing this after reviewing the post-cyclone situation with  Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena and senior officials, the Chief Minister directed that steps should be taken to restore all major roads for communication in the next 24 hours. He also asked the officials to ensure electricity supply in 80 percent areas of affected districts within the next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of the officials for ensuring smooth supply of medical oxygen to other states during the cyclone. He also thanked the panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, police, the National Disaster Response Fund, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire services personnel and other teams for managing evacuation of such a large number of people to cyclone shelters from vulnerable areas. Besides, he also thanked the doctors and health workers working in the affected areas.

The Chief Secretary said that 128 villages in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts have been marooned due to high tide during the cyclone. He said that power supply and tele-communication have been affected in many areas and large number of trees uprooted on the path of cyclone. He, however, said that Covid hospitals in the affected districts were functioning normally during the period.

“Over 6.5 lakh persons were evacuated from the low-lying and other areas to safer places. Work has started in full swing to remove trees from the roads and restore electricity, drinking water and telecom network in the affected areas,” he said.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said that more than 6.5 lakh persons were evacuated from the low-lying and other areas to safer places. He said work has started in full swing to remove trees from the roads and restore electricity, drinking water and telecom network in the affected areas. He informed the Chief Minister that Kusumi in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall of 305 mm, followed by 210 mm rainfall in Kendrapara.

