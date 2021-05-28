Cyclone Yaas: Starved of relief, claim Simulia villagers

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Amid claims of the district administration of providing adequate relief to the cyclone-affected people, at least three villages under Anandapur panchayat in Simulia have allegedly been left to fend for themselves in the aftermath of Yaas.

Villagers of Mohammadpur, Ajipur and Anandapur alleged that they are starving as quintals of flattened rice, which was stocked in the panchayat office for distribution among people, have been damaged by the floods. Instead of distributing it to the affected villagers, the dry food was stored by the local sarpanch. Following the cyclone, water from Baitarani and Salandi rivers entered the panchayat and damaged the relief material, claimed Sudarshan Behera of Anandapur.

Notably, Simulia is the constituency of Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. Rabindra Thotari of Mohammadpur said after staying in the local school building for two days, villagers returned to their villages on Wednesday night. However, the floodwater of the overflowing rivers entered the villages at 2 am, leaving the area inundated.

“As the dry food was damaged, a staffer of the panchayat office threw it on the roadside. Locals posted the photos and videos of the damaged food on social media which went viral. Through the posts, we wanted to draw the attention of the district administration to the plight of affected villagers,” Thotari added. Another villager Ganesh Chandra Sahu alleged that the local MLA and Minister Panigrahi visited some of the affected areas on Thursday and distributed dry food to people but did not come to the three villages submerged in floodwater.

Similarly, 15 villages under Balasore Sadar block, Naupal in Balaramgadi, Badatalapada in Jamkunda, Rashalpur, Kulhachada, Palajamkunda, Bishnupur, Dagara and Chomukh in Baliapal block are battling with water-logging. Badatalapada has been cut off from Jamkunda Chowk after the local road was washed away by seawater during the cyclone.

Despite repeated calls, Simulia block development officer Sudhir Singh could not be contacted. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said officials are visiting the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. ADM Nilu Mohapatra said relief is being provided to the cyclone-affected people.