STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Allow surplus Covaxin doses for 18 plus category: Odisha government urges Centre

While the State has received 9,86,780 doses under the Central supply so far, it requires 7,92,730 doses to vaccinate all 3.96 lakh beneficiaries aged over 45 years.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets the vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in New Delhi. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A beneficiary gets the vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a bid to ramp up the Covid vaccination drive in the Capital, the State government on Friday urged the Centre to allow surplus Covaxin vaccine in stock for 45 and above age group to be diverted to the 18-44 year group in the city on temporary loan basis.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the Capital city will still have a stock of 3,45,550 surplus doses from the Central quota in June which can be diverted for vaccination of 18 plus. The State government is administering Covaxin to age-appropriate beneficiaries in the city. While the State has received 9,86,780 doses under the Central supply so far, it requires 7,92,730 doses to vaccinate all 3.96 lakh beneficiaries aged over 45 years.

“Inoculation of 18-44 year age group under phase-III started from May 1 and so far 1,37,426 beneficiaries have received one dose of Covaxin in the City. Though the State has been allocated 1,65,940 doses of Covaxin under its own procurement, the stock will be completely utilised by month-end,” Das pointed out. Bhubaneswar has 5.17 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years for whom 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin are required.

Since the State cannot get the required doses under its procurement on time in view of rising Covid cases in the city, Das requested Dr Vardhan to divert the surplus stock of 3.45 lakh doses of Covaxin meant for 45 plus age group to the 18 plus group on temporary loan basis that can later be compensated from the State allocation.

Odisha demands reduction in tax 
Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari raised the issue of reduction in tax rates on items, including vaccines, required for Covid-19 management. Attending the 43rd GST Council meeting on Friday, Pujari urged the Centre to consider the proposals earlier submitted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the Union Finance Minister in this regard. The meeting was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp