Allow surplus Covaxin doses for 18 plus category: Odisha government urges Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to ramp up the Covid vaccination drive in the Capital, the State government on Friday urged the Centre to allow surplus Covaxin vaccine in stock for 45 and above age group to be diverted to the 18-44 year group in the city on temporary loan basis.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the Capital city will still have a stock of 3,45,550 surplus doses from the Central quota in June which can be diverted for vaccination of 18 plus. The State government is administering Covaxin to age-appropriate beneficiaries in the city. While the State has received 9,86,780 doses under the Central supply so far, it requires 7,92,730 doses to vaccinate all 3.96 lakh beneficiaries aged over 45 years.

“Inoculation of 18-44 year age group under phase-III started from May 1 and so far 1,37,426 beneficiaries have received one dose of Covaxin in the City. Though the State has been allocated 1,65,940 doses of Covaxin under its own procurement, the stock will be completely utilised by month-end,” Das pointed out. Bhubaneswar has 5.17 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years for whom 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin are required.

Since the State cannot get the required doses under its procurement on time in view of rising Covid cases in the city, Das requested Dr Vardhan to divert the surplus stock of 3.45 lakh doses of Covaxin meant for 45 plus age group to the 18 plus group on temporary loan basis that can later be compensated from the State allocation.

Odisha demands reduction in tax

Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari raised the issue of reduction in tax rates on items, including vaccines, required for Covid-19 management. Attending the 43rd GST Council meeting on Friday, Pujari urged the Centre to consider the proposals earlier submitted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the Union Finance Minister in this regard. The meeting was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.