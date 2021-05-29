Cyclone Yaas: Naval aid in affected areas of Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Indian Navy’s Disaster Relief Team, deployed on May 27 at Sadar block of Balasore district, continued to aid the administration by carrying out relief activities in the areas around Parikhi village which is the worst-affected in the aftermath of Yaas due to water-logging.

The team set up and operationalised a community kitchen at the multipurpose cyclone shelter in the village where meals were prepared and distributed in the nearby fishermen colonies to over 700 affected people, said a release of INS Chilika.

On the day, the kitchen provided over 1,500 cooked meals to fishing villages. Packed meals were distributed with the help of the local sarpanch on two-wheelers in the absence of proper roads. Nearly 400 packets of dry food and clothing were also distributed at Kassafal Gram Panchayat and Talasari village with assistance of local ex-servicemen.

Another Naval team is scheduled to proceed to Talasari (Northernmost fishing village of Odisha) to distribute relief materials in the affected areas of Talasari, Bhograi, Chadramani and Inchudi villages on Friday. Four naval ships with relief materials have already reached Dhamra anchorage to cater to the affected people of Bhadrak. Helicopters from the ships were launched to augment the efforts at Balasore by supplying 100 prepared food material packets and 300 dry provision packets to the relief team for distribution, the release added.

