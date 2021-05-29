STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man defeats COVID-19 after 20 days on ventilator

In what may give hope to many battling the Coronavirus, a 59-year-old man from Berhampur defeated Covid after putting up a braved, prolonged fight.

Published: 29th May 2021

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In what may give hope to many battling the Coronavirus, a 59-year-old man from Berhampur defeated Covid after putting up a braved, prolonged fight. Gourishankar Mohapatra, who spent 20 days on ventilator before testing negative for the virus, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

He had been admitted to dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH)-1 on the MKCGMCH campus on April 21 after testing positive. But he was shifted to ICU and then put on ventilator after his condition worsened. MKCGMCH superintendent Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra said doctors are trying their best to treat and cure Covid patients and Gourishankar’s recovery is a case in point.

Gourishankar, who lives in Bada Bazaar area in the city, expressed gratitude and thanked the treating doctors and staff at MKCG for giving him a new lease of life. Meanwhile, all 30 beds at the newly-launched dedicated covid health centre (DCHC) at Samantiapalli in Patrapur block started functioning on the day. 

