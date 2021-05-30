STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glimmer of hope as elderly beat covid more than youths in Odisha's Sundargarh

A few elderly persons of Rourkela have defeated coronavirus with their willpower and courage to motivate others to overcome the infection, writes Prasanjeet Sarkar.
 

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Despite despair and gloom amid high mortality rate in the second wave of the pandemic, survival rate of elderly persons affected with Covid-19 in Sundargarh district appears encouraging. Sundargarh, one of the worst-hit districts in the second wave, has been reporting 500-850 Covid cases daily for the last one week.

An elderly patient greeted by health staff
while being discharged from hospital

However, sources said many 70-90 year age group in the district are emerging victorious by showing strong willpower, positive attitude, discipline and obedience to the treatment protocol.

Critically ill from Covid-19, noted dental surgeon Dr N Lall (95), suffering from many comorbidities, has surprised everyone by beating the virus.

Eight days ago, another nonagenarian GS Nayaran (94) had valiantly fought the disease and come back hale and hearty.

Dr Lall’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle even for his son Dr P Lall, a renowned paediatrician of Rourkela.

He said, “At this age and with so many comorbidities like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease and emphysema, his recovery has set an example of sorts.” 

Defeating the virus a week back, 94-year-old GS Nayaran, a retired employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), is undergoing post-Covid treatment at his home in Basanti Colony here. Son, GB Kumar (63) said his father developed fever and cough symptoms on May 9 and was admitted to JP Hospital the next day after he developed respiratory difficulty. Narayan was discharged after 10 days on May 19.

Kumar said his father was not vaccinated yet but his disciplined lifestyle and positive attitude helped him triumph over the deadly virus.

Treating doctors at JP Hospital said Narayan’s recovery reflects the power of a healthy mindset coupled with discipline and compliance to medical advice.

In another case, Dr Anil Mahato (66) said by end of March his father-in-law Surendra Nath Mahato (90) tested positive and was asymptomatic.

While Surendra Nath had only taken the first dose of vaccine, he recovered in a short span of time.

According to statistics, the second wave of the Covid-19 is affecting younger people much more than the older population here, for varied reasons.

Authorised Medical Officer for Covid-19 at Rourkela Dr S Kabi Satpathy said elderly persons account for 30 per cent of hospital admissions and their recovery rate is beyond 80 per cent in the second wave.

Timely medical intervention, fighting power and discipline to treatment protocols are some of the factors, he said.

