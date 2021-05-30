Odisha: Crocodile spotted in Devi river, locals panic

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped villagers of Gajrajpur panchayat and other areas of Naugaon block after locals spotted a 20-feet crocodile in Devi river on Saturday.

Sources said villagers of Devidola on Saturday spotted the reptile while bathing in the river in the morning.

Locals alleged that crocodiles have been spotted in the river since last year in Balikuda, Naugaon and Biridi but neither the administration nor Forest department has taken any step to ensure their safety.

Now we fear venturing into the river for fishing or bathing specially after today’s incident, they said.