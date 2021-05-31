STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govt medical colleges may face faculty crunch

The doctors said they were selected on deputation basis with proper manner taking the career marks into account, which was the selection process in OPSC earlier.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The government medical colleges in the State may face shortage of senior faculty in coming years as the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has not conducted the examination for permanent assistant professors since last four years.

Sources said around 250 senior doctors either deputed or appointed on contractual basis as assistant professors in different government medical colleges are on the verge of crossing the age-limit for appearing the next OPSC examination.

They claimed they were appointed at a critical time when Odisha government was desperate to get the recognition of Medical Council of India (MCI) for increasing MBBS seats to meet healthcare needs of the State. But they are yet to be regularised. “The posts against which the contractual/deputed doctors were appointed should have been filled through regular OPSC examination later. But due to non-conduct of the test on time, we lost our precious years and seniority. It will be very injustice to all of us if we have to compete with the freshers for the seats,” pointed out a doctor.

The doctors said they were selected on deputation basis with proper manner taking the career marks into account, which was the selection process in OPSC earlier. Taking that into consideration, all the contractual/deputed assistant professors should be regularised, they demanded.

“Most of the senior faculty will retire in next few years. If the government does not regularise the jobs of contractual assistant professors, there will be no promotion and the posts of associate and additional professors will remain vacant leading to a crisis,” said another doctor, who is supposed to be promoted to associate professor by now.

They are also involved in both treatment of patients and teaching of UG and PG students besides being a part of Covid-19 related activities like management of Covid hospitals in different regions of the State. The association of deputed and contractual professors has submitted a memorandum to the Health Minister and Chief Minister demanding immediate regularisation of their jobs. “The government is planning more medical colleges. How will they operate when there is shortage of senior faculties,” they pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp