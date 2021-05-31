STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nuptial rites wait, blood donation didn’t

Amid the pandemic, stories of people coming forward to help each other in times of distress have restored faith in humanity. 

Published: 31st May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Amid the pandemic, stories of people coming forward to help each other in times of distress have restored faith in humanity. In a noble gesture, a 28-year-old man of Dumuriput village in Koraput rushed to the rescue of a tribal woman admitted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN-MCH) by donating blood in the midst of marriage rituals, as soon as he got a call from the hospital. Hitesh Kumar Choudhary, known as Kumar, gathered appreciation from many quarters for his selflessness. 

Kumar, who got married in Pottangi on Friday, came back to Dumuriput the next day. As he was busy in post wedding rituals, he got a call from SLNMCH blood bank for urgent need of AB+ blood group for a tribal woman who was admitted to the hospital.

Without a second thought, Kumar rushed to the hospital and donated blood at the bank. “I am happy that I did a noble work on this auspicious day of my life. This is a new beginning and I would like to be remembered for selflessness and contribution to society. Rites can be held later but blood needed could be life saving,” he told TNIE. Kumar is currently serving as Data Entry Operator at Central University of Odisha (CUO).
 

