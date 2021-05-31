Odisha government receives 1,350 oxygen cylinders from ArcelorMittal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government received 1,350 oxygen cylinders as part of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India's CSR commitment. A special flight carrying the consignment from China landed here on Sunday.

Faced with acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, the government had approached industrial houses to support the State in arranging the cylinders from foreign countries. The AMNS India had committed to provide 5,150 medical grade oxygen cylinders.

The airlift included both 46.7 litre and 10 litre capacity cylinders. Company’s head of corporate affairs (Odisha operations) Lakshmi Mahapatra said the next consignment of 3,800 cylinders is expected to arrive next month.

"Living up to its commitment of ensuring oxygen availability for all COVID-affected, Odisha organised medical oxygen cylinders from abroad. The first lot sponsored through CSR of AMNS India arrived at Bhubaneswar," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.